Published November 29, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Up to this point in the season, several players around the country have managed to stand out. Some of them, such as Bryce Young and Bijan Robinson were expected to perform this way. Others, such as Max Duggan, have been surprises of the season. But regardless of how they have found success, they have managed to fly up draft boards.

Coming off of last weekend’s games, several of the nation’s best players put on their best outings of the season. When it matters the most, these players have stood out. This has led to many of them solidifying themselves as some of the top talents in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are three players with rising draft stock

Bryce Young, Alabama

Heading into the 2022 season, many knew just how good Alabama’s Bryce Young could be. During the 2021 season, he was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the nation, throwing for 4,872 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, he carried the ball just 15 times, resulting in 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns. While the season ended in a 33-18 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Young still put together a season worth remembering.

Now, in 2022, he has once again done much of the season. While Alabama currently sits at 10-2, and are sixth in the latest AP Poll, Young has put together a strong campaign.

Through the air, Young had been dominant, throwing for 3,007 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground, he has seemingly added another level to his game. He has rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries. He is currently averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Young has put together a resume that makes him an option as the first overall pick in the draft. He can get the ball anywhere he needs to on the field, and consistently makes the right decision.

While his numbers this season aren’t what they were last year, he has looked to become better in certain areas. With his stock at an all-time high, Young could be the next great young quarterback to dominate the NFL.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

High expectations were placed on the University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson heading into the season. In 2021, he put together an elite season, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries. Through the air, he added 26 receptions for 295 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Following his performance in 2021, Robinson has seemingly become better in every way possible. In 2022 he has rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries. He is currently averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Through the air, he has added 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout this season, Robinson has rushed for 100 or more yards in all but three games. Over the past two games, he has totaled 422 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 54 total carries.

In recent seasons, there has been a drastic fall in running backs taken in the first round of the NFL draft. But based on how Robinson has performed this season, there is a chance he could find his way in.

On the ground, he has everything that a team could look for in an every-down running back. He has the blend of speed and power that make him nearly impossible to stop in the open field and he consistently finds himself winning one-on-one matchups.

Based on how rookie running backs have performed in recent seasons, Robinson could be the next great option out of the backfield. His draft stock can’t go much higher at this point.

Max Duggan, TCU

TCU’s Max Duggan has been among the best quarterbacks in the country since the start of the season. Now, with TCU firmly in the playoff picture, he may have turned himself into one of the best quarterback prospects in the country.

Duggan is now in his fourth season as TCU’s QB1. Over his first three seasons leading the team, Duggan put together a strong resume. He threw for 5,920 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions during that time.

Now, in his fourth season with the team, Duggan is playing the best football of his collegiate career. While he may not have earned the Heisman attention that some believe he should, he has put together an elite campaign.

Through 12 games, Duggan has led TCU to an undefeated record. He has thrown for 3,070 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, he has added 294 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 97 carries.

While Duggan may not be among the first quarterbacks taken in the draft, his stock is currently at an all-time high. Given that he can continue to play dominant football and make a run at a National Championship, Duggan will only solidify himself as one of the best in the nation.