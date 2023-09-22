The Boston College Eagles (1-2) are on the road to begin ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (3-0). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Boston College-Louisville prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Boston College has started the season 1-2, and every game they have played has been within three points. Boston College lost to Northern lllinois by three, beat Holy Cross by three, and lost to Florida State by two. Every game has been played at Boston College, so this will be their first road game. Thomas Castellanos is a UCF transfer and has taken over duties as starting quarterback. He has passed for 644 yards, rushed for 231, and he has accounted for seven total touchdowns.

Louisville is starting off the season hot. They have played a couple power-5 teams, and have had success. They opened up with a solid win against Georgia Tech, they crushed Murray State, and they beat Indiana on the road. Jack Plummer is a Cal transfer, and he is on his third college team. He is having an average season with 732 pass yards, a 61.8 completion percentage, five touchdowns to four interceptions. Jawhar Jordan has been very good on the ground. He averages 10.8 yards per carry, and has rushed for four touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Louisville Odds

Boston College: +14.5 (-118)

Louisville: -14.5 (-104)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Louisville

TV: ACCN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

Boston College will need to get their pass attack in order for this game. Louisville allows 228 pass yards per game this season, and they really struggle to put pressure on the quarterback. In three games, they have just two sacks. Castellanos has been very good for Boston College, but he is their main source of offense. He should be able to have a pretty good game in the air, and he will have to do just that. Louisville's lack of pressure will allow him to sit in the pocket, and his legs will allow him to pick apart the defense. If he does that, Boston College will cover the spread.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

Boston College, like louisville, does not put pressure on the quarterback. They have just two sacks on the season, and they do not have a single interception. Plummer has thrown four interceptions, but Boston College does not cause a lot of turnovers. The Cal transfer should be able to take care of the ball in this game. Boston College does not put pressure on the quarterback either. Plummer will have plenty of time to sit in the pocket and go through his reads. As long as he makes good decisions, Louisville will cover the spread.

The ground attack is what really opens up the offense for Louisville. Jordan has been extremely hard to take down, and he should have a field day in this game. Boston College allows 186 rush yards per game this season, so it would not be a surprise to see Louisville run all over. Jordan will have a big game, and that will help Louisville cover the spread.

Final Boston College-Louisville Prediction & Pick

The spread is two touchdowns, and that is not an easy win. Boston College gave Florida State a real scare last week, but that was a home game. This game is on the road, and I do not think Boston College will cover this spread. I am taking Louisville to win this game by more than two scores.

Final Boston College-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -14.5 (-104), Under 55.5 (-110)