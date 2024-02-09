It is a Saturday ACC battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Boston College-Duke prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Boston College enters the game sitting at 13-9 on the year, but 4-7 in conference play, sitting 12th in the ACC. They have won two of their last three games, with wins over Notre Dame and Syracuse, still last time out it was a close loss. They overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to tie the game, but could not take the lead, as Boston College would lose to Florida State 63-62.

Duke enters the game sitting at 16-4 on the year while also 7-2 in conference play. That places them in second place in the ACC for the year. They lost three of their first eight games though, falling to Arizona in the second game of the year, and then losing back-to-back games on the road to Arkansas and Georgia Tech. From there, thye went on an eight-game winning streak, including beating Georgia Tech at home. They have also won four of their last five games, with the lone loss being to a third-ranked UNC team. Last time out, they got back to domination, beating Notre Dame by 18.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Duke Odds

Boston College: +12.5 (-110)

Duke: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 146 (-110)

Under: 146 (110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Duke

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College sits 92nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 65th on the offense side of the ranking, but sit 140th on the defensive side. Boston College sits 107th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 87th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Quinten Post leads the way here. He comes in with 16.4 points per game this year and is doing well. He is hitting 51.0 percent this year. Claudell Harris Jr. comes in with 14.0 points per game this year but is hitting just 43.3 percent this year. Finally, Jaesen Zackery has been solid, with 11.6 points per game this year, while he has 4.3 assists per game this year.

Boston College is not great at rebounding, sitting 181st in the nation in rebounds per game, but is 78th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Quinten Post leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game this year, while Devin McGlockton comes in second on the team. McGlockton comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

Boston College is 162nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 190th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Post and McGlockton have been important here as well. Post comes in with 1.8 blocks per game this year while McGlockton comes in with 1.0 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Jaden Zackery has 1.6 steals per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke sits 15th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke is 29th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 27th in effective field goal percentage. Kyle Filipowski comes in with 17.3 points per game this year, while he is shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach comes in with 13.9 points per game this year while also shooting 47.4 percent this year. Finally, Jared McCain comes in with 12.8 points per game this year while Mark Mitchell has 12.4 points per game this year.

Duke ranks 128th in rebounds per game this year, still, they are 23rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Filipowski leads here as well, coming in with 8.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell also adds 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

Duke is 60th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Roach and Filipowski play a major role here as well. Roach comes in with 1.3 steals per game, while Filipowski has 1.1 steals per game, but also has 1.8 blocks per game this year.

Final Boston College-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke's defense is not the best this year, but it is more than effecient enough to control this Boston College offense. Further, Duke does not have a vast amount of rebounds, but their rebounding rate has been solid all year long. They will continue to dominate the rebounding game in this one. Still, Duke has covered just twice in their last eight games. Meanwhile, Boston College has covered in two of their last three games, but as an underdog, has covered just once in their last six games. Still, Duke is the better team here and will come away with a solid win.

Final Boston College-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -12.5 (-110) and Over 146 (-110)