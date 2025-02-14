ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's College Basketball slate as we bring you coverage of this next matchup in the ACC. The Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC) will take on the NC State Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) as both teams try to improve their conference standing. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boston College-NC State prediction and pick.

The Boston College Eagles most recently fell to Notre Dame 97-94 for their third-consecutive loss. They own just one win over their last 10 games and have hit a serious roadblock throughout conference play. They'll look to capitalize against an NC State team that has had their own struggles this season.

The NC State Wolfpack most recently got blown out by Louisville 91-66, marking their ninth-consecutive loss after opening conference play. Their remaining schedule certainly eases from here on out, but they'll be pressed to find a win at home during this dry run they're experiencing.

Here are the Boston College-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-NC State Odds

Boston College: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

NC State: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ACC Network, Regional Coverage

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

After opening the season strong, the Boston College Eagles have really faltered since beginning ACC competition. They average only 11.7 assists per game and have trouble scoring the ball against stout defenses, but they'll have an opportunity to improve their efforts against an opponent in a similar spot. They are, however, averaging more rebounds and points per game than their opponents while shooting a higher percentage from the field as well. Look for Boston College to be aggressive with their three-point shooting as they look to find their stroke early in this one.

Despite the loss to Notre Dame, the Eagles saw their second-highest scoring total of the season and managed to force a much better team into overtime. While they shot higher from the field and behind the arc, they also had four more turnovers in a one-possession game, so they clearly had an opportunity to win the game in regulation. Look for ball security to be a big focal point as they try to ride their hot shooting hand into this game.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The NC State Wolfpack didn't see a lead at any point during their loss to Louisville as the deficit remained double-digits throughout most of the contest. They also turned the ball over less, but it wasn't enough to overshadow a poor shooting night and their discrepancy in the rebounding category. They'll have a much better matchup this time around as they're 3-0 in their last three against Boston College and managed to cover the spread in each of those contests. Look for Senior guard Marcus Hill to lead their offensive efforts once again as he's scored double-digits in his last three games.

Freshman Trey Parker is also coming into this one off a recent season-high and his production off the bench could be a difference-maker during this game. They're still led by their seniors, including forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield who's averaging a cool 8 PPG and 5.2 RPG. In what could end up being a close game against Boston College, they'll need their seniors to step up at home and drive this team toward a win.

Final Boston College-NC State Prediction & Pick

Neither team has had much luck in their conference this season and both squads are in desperate need of a win. Boston College certainly appears to be the better team in terms of their statistics and their losses have been much more competitive than those from NC State.

However, Boston College is 0-6 on the road this season while NC State has gone a slightly better 9-6 at home. The Wolfpack are also 9-2 when listed as the betting favorites, so this should be a spot they're able to cover on their home floor.

For our final betting prediction, we like the NC State Wolfpack to cover the spread in this one. They're far more consistent in terms of moving the ball and if Boston College isn't shooting well from three, they'll have a much tougher time keeping up with the energy of NC State.

Final Boston College-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -9.5 (-105)