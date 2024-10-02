ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Boston College-Virginia prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Virginia Odds

Boston College: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -108

Virginia: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boston College State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is playing pretty good football with their one loss coming on the road at Missouri. They kept that game close, as well. The Eagles were able to beat a decent Michigan State team, and they crushed Florida in their one ACC game this season. The one player to keep any eye on for this game is Thomas Castellanos. He is the star quarterback for the Eagles but missed last week due to an injury. If Castellanos plays, he has the ability to change the course of a game. If he is out, this game will be very hard to win for Boston College.

Castellanos has thrown 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions in his four games played. He has a career-high completion percentage and is just five touchdowns short of his 2023 total. Castellanos is usually a very good runner, as well. He ran for over 1,000 yards this season but has not been as much of a weapon this year. He is a bit undersized as a quarterback, so using his legs will be very important. If he does play, expect him to not only pass the ball well, but use his legs well.

Virginia does not have a good pass defense. They have just seven sacks on the season. They are not putting too much pressure on the quarterback right now, and that is going to hurt them against Boston College. Along with that, their pass coverage is not great. The Cavaliers have one interception on the season, and 14 total pass deflections. If Castellanos does play, and he is given time to throw or make some magic happen, Boston College will win this game.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia's lone loss is at home against Maryland. That is not a great loss, but they were able to bounce back with a blowout win over Coastal Carolina last week. One thing they do really well is run the ball. The Cavaliers are in the top 35 teams in the nation in rush yards per game. Xavier Brown and Kobe Pace have combined for 75 rushes and 503 yards on the season. That is 6.7 yards per carry. If they can run the ball well, they will control the possession, and keep Boston College's weapons of the field. This will lead them to a win.

Boston College has a very good defense, which is a big reason for their 4-1 record. They can put some pressure on the quarterback, and force them into some mistakes. However, Virginia has done a great job protecting their quarterback. The Cavaliers have been sacked just six times this season. Quieting the Eagles' pass rush will be an important aspect of this game. If they can do that. Anthony Colandrea will be able to pass the ball well. Pair that with their running game, and the Cavaliers will win.

As mentioned, Castellanos might not play this game. That is something to keep in mind when making this pick. Castellanos did not play against Western Kentucky, and Boston College barely squeaked by with a 21-2o win. In fact, Boston College was down 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter of that game. Not having Castellanos is a huge hit to the Boston College offense, so if he does not play, expect Virginia to win.

Final Michigan Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick

One thing not mentioned was how good Boston College is defensively. They are towards the top of the ACC in plenty of defensive statistical categories. I will work under the assumption that Castellanos plays, as well. Pair that with their defense, and I like Boston College to win this game. I will take their moneyline.

Final Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Boston College ML (-108)