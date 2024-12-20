Bow Wow recently tried to give Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter some relationship advice, but ended up falling for a fake social media post in the process, Yahoo reports. On December 19, the rapper-actor took to social media, sharing his concerns about Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Bow Wow, who said he usually stays out of other people’s business, expressed his worry for Hunter as he embarks on a promising NFL career.

A Wake-Up Call to Hunter

In a video post, Bow Wow advised Hunter to “wake up” and reconsider his relationship with Lenee. The rapper, who has gone through his own experiences in the public eye, warned the young athlete to stay alert to potential red flags. “I don’t want you feeling like everybody’s hating,” Bow Wow said. “I want you to look at this like people care about you.” He continued by reflecting on his own rise to success and the changes that come with fame. Bow Wow reminded Hunter that he's about to secure a life-changing NFL contract and cautioned him to not let distractions derail his future.

A big part of Bow Wow’s rant stemmed from a circulating screenshot that allegedly showed Lenee commenting with heart-eye emojis on Anthony Edwards’ Instagram post. This led Bow Wow to question Lenee’s commitment, urging Hunter to think twice before making such a big decision at a young age. “Fiancées don’t move like that,” Bow Wow said, adding that Hunter should be mindful of women who may have ulterior motives as his fame grows.

Bow Wow Gets Tricked by Fake Post

The catch, however, was that Bow Wow had fallen for a fake Instagram comment, posted by the parody account @TheNBACentel. Known for its comedic takes on current events, the account had fabricated the comment from Lenee, creating a false narrative that Bow Wow took seriously. The rapper didn’t realize that the comment was a playful hoax, and his rant was based on misinformation. Once Bow Wow realized his mistake, the internet had a field day, with many laughing at his reaction. People on social media were quick to call him out for getting “Centel'd,” a reference to the account’s notorious pranks.

Expand Tweet

Despite being duped, Bow Wow’s concern for Hunter was genuine. The rapper emphasized that he was trying to offer advice based on his own life experiences, especially given Hunter’s growing celebrity status. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter has stood by his fiancée, defending their relationship from online critics. He has urged others to focus on their own lives instead of interfering with his.

This episode highlights how quickly rumors and false information can spread on social media, and how important it is to verify details before acting on them. While Bow Wow’s intentions were good, this serves as a reminder to think twice before reacting in the fast-paced world of online content.