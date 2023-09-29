It's finally time for the Main Even of the evening as boxing fans from around the world gather for another massive fight in boxing's Super Middleweight Division. Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his crown as Undisputed Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo challenges for his belts. Don't miss one of the most anticipated fights of the year! Check out our Boxing odds series for our Canelo-Charlo prediction and pick.

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) is coming into this fight off his most recent win over John Ryder back in May when Canelo worked his way to a unanimous decision victory. It's his second UD victory after moving back to Middleweight follow his loss to Dmitry Bivol at Light Heavyweight. Now, Canelo works in his home division as he looks to remain Undisputed. Canelo Alvarez stands 5'8″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) is coming in off a win and title defense over Brian Castano, in which he finished the fight in the 10th round with a left hook and follow-up punches. He exacted his revenge after their split decision draw in the fight prior. He's won his last four fights and is determined to challenge Canelo up in weight as boxing's true undisputed king. Jermell Charlo stands 6'0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo Odds

Canelo Alvarez: -480

Jermell Charlo: +330

Over 10.5 rounds: -330

Under 10.5 rounds: +235

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

TV: Showtime Boxing Pay-Per-View

Stream: DAZN

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

Why Canelo Alvarez Will Win

Canelo Alvarez is coming into this fight off a win in his last fight fighting in front of the Mexican crowd. Canelo was aggressive from the start and marched forward for most of the fight. He looked to be throwing his punches with tremendous power and could have been looking for the knockout early. Although he got rocked a few times, he was undoubtedly landing the heavier shots and it was refreshing to see Canelo in a scrappy fight once again. He won't be able to take as many shots in this one as Charlo has much greater power than John Ryder. However, Canelo has conditioned his chin to heavier guys, so the power won't be anything he hasn't seen before.

Footwork will be the key to winning this fight for Canelo Alvarez. He's already the most skilled boxer in the world – if he can use his superior footwork to dance around Charlo and get him to tire himself out, we could be in for another Canelo masterclass on the feet. Look for Canelo to work the body early as he tries the get Charlo to drop his hands. It'll be interesting to see if he comes out as aggressive as he did in his last fight, or if we see Canelo focus on his movement and lead this dance with Charlo. Either way, he has the slight advantage just about everywhere besides height and reach.

Why Jermell Charlo Will Win

Jermell Charlo is an extremely big fighter for his division and he'll have a sizable four-inch height advantage over Canelo. He's very wirey as a puncher and draws the most power from his hooks and uppercuts. Charlo is great at putting his hands up and keeping a tight arm guard, to which he follows with quick hooks and shots over the top. Aside from his draw with Brian Castano, Charlo has been able to finish his last four fights consecutively. If he can land on Canelo a few times, he's certainly got the power to stun the legend and get him on the ropes. If he's able to land the left hook flush, it could be lights-out for the Champion from Mexico.

To win this fight, Jermell Charlo will have to stay patient through the flurries of Canelo Alvarez. I expect Canelo to be patient and work the body while waiting to rip shots to the head, so Charlo will have to be extra focused on where he's keeping his hands. Canelo will be throwing baits throughout this whole fight, so it's up to Jermell Charlo to stick to his game plan and wait for the right opportunity. If Canelo begins to open up on a combination along the ropes, it could provide the split-second Charlo needs to land a devastating shot late in this fight. Don't be surprised if he sees success late in this one.

Final Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an awesome matchup between Undisputed and Undisputed. While Canelo isn't the bigger guy, he's fighting in his heavier division and has experience facing heavy power punchers the likes of Charlo. Charlo, on the other hand, is dropping everyone his hands touch and he's got a serious chance to stun Canelo with something late in this fight. However, the biggest difference will be the movement and activity from Canelo Alvarez. His speed and fluidity in his movement are too advanced and Jermell Charlo may tire himself out just trying to find Canelo's chin. For the prediction, let's go with Canelo Alvarez to get the job done and this fight goes over the total.

Final Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo Prediction & Pick: Canelo Alvarez (-480); OVER 10.5 Rounds (-330)