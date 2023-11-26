Super middleweight contender David Benavidez called out Canelo Alvarez after his sixth-round TKO over Demetrius Andrade on Saturday.

David Benavidez served notice he is out for Canelo Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight crown. The former insinuated he is the real champion after his sixth-round TKO win over Demetrius Andrade on Saturday, per The Score.

Benavidez felt he proved his naysayers wrong after his dominant win over Andrade. Although the latter's punches pack a wallop, they barely found their mark against David Benavidez, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

“Everybody says I'm not this, I'm not that, I'm flat-flooted, I have no defense. This guy probably applied one of the best defenses. He's really good offensively. He could barely even hit me, so I think that says a lot on it own,” David Benavidez said.

“For Canelo and everybody else, it just shows I'm not f—ing around,” Benavidez added.

David Benavidez, the fighter who Mike Tyson dubbed “The Mexican Monster,” floored Demetrius Andrade in the waning moments of the fourth round. Benavidez followed up the knockout with a powerful left hook that staggered Andrade.

Demeterius Andrade made a valiant comeback in the sixth round. He snapped Benavidez's head with powerful jabs but he couldn't maintain the momentum. Benavidez's flurry forced Andrade's corner to throw in the towel in the sixth.

David Benavidez upped his undefeated record to 28-0 with 24 knockouts. On the other hand, Demeterius Andrade suffered his first loss in 33 professional bouts.

As for Canelo Alvarez, he's coming off a lopsided unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo on September 30. The undisputed super middleweight champ improved his record to 60-2-2 with 39 KOs.

Will we see a Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez supper middleweight title bout soon? The world awaits with bated breath.