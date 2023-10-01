Canelo Alvarez is brimming with confidence right now after defending his undisputed super middleweight belt against Jermell Charlo, and rightfully so. After all, Alvarez schooled his fellow undisputed fighter in an absolute masterclass in Las Vegas.

While fans expected a tight fight, that was not the case at all. Alvarez dominated from start to finish and, at one point, even appeared to be on his way to knocking out Charlo. In the seventh round, Canelo put his so-called “Iron Man” opponent to his knee.

Jermell Charlo took a NASTY right from Canelo Alvarez and goes down to a knee in round 7 😲pic.twitter.com/LUu771BBak — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2023

Alvarez failed to knock out Charlo, but he did enough to take then unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the fight 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109.

Right after the fight, Alvarez was naturally ecstatic. He then boldly declared that “No one can beat this Canelo.”

“Boxing made me the person I am today. That why I love boxing so much. I f**king love boxing,” Alvarez exclaimed before declaring himself the best, via Showtime Boxing.

“I'm the best. Who’s better? Nobody can beat this Canelo.”

"Nobody can beat this Canelo."@Canelo is back and better than ever 😈🔥#CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/313JIedmfK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023

It's the first time in two years that Alvarez is fully healthy after looking like a shell of his old self against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin. And sure enough, Alvarez proved that he's still elite when he's at the top of his game.

What's next for Canelo Alvarez remains to be seen, but he did express his desire to fight again in May. He didn't mention any name he wants to fight, though, only indicating that he's ready whoever challenges him.

For now, Alvarez can savor the victory. Besides, he also made history as the first undisputed champion with four belts to defend all his titles at least three times, per CBS Sports.