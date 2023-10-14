YouTube sensation and boxer Logan Paul took on grappler and social media star Dillon Danis in a boxing match at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, a lead-in to the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Paul out-boxed the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert Danis in a match that wasn't close to being competitive. Paul out-landed Danis by an approximately 20-to-1 rate leading into a sixth round that saw Danis lose via disqualification after a guillotine choke attempt.

Danis focused on grappling and takedowns while Paul continued boxing undeterred.

“He's supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu. What happened? I stuffed his takedown. He tried to do a guillotine.”

Danis attempted to grapple off his back on the canvas as Paul attempted to strike him from above in a scene that resembled an amateur MMA fight and ended in chaos. Announcers joked that Danis threw more punches at security than Logan Paul.

“I'm sorry I missed the hammer fists. That would have been good. I'm sorry it ended that way.” Paul said at his post-fight interview in Manchester Arena. “Dillon Danis is truly a coward and a dirty, dirty human being.”

Fans demanded their money back as UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage' Jackson was among those roasting Paul and Danis for their performances.

Paul challenged Danis to an MMA match while expressing his desire to return to the WWE or to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Logan Paul called out McGregor while boasting about beating Danis, who rose to fame as the Irish MMA fighter's jiu-jitsu coach.

“Some of the ones [Danis] was throwing were alright. He just needed to throw them a little bit more,” McGregor said in response to Danis' performance. “What did your man [Paul] do anyway? He didn't even wobble him. He didn't even hurt him. You little fool. Were you in a dark spot? Guess what, mate. You're back in the dark spot now.”