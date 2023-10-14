YouTube sensation and boxer Logan Paul took on grappler and social media star Dillon Danis in a boxing match at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, a lead-in to the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Paul out-boxed the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert Danis in a match that wasn't close to being competitive. Paul out-landed Danis by an approximately 20-to-1 rate leading into a sixth round that saw Danis lose via disqualification after a guillotine choke attempt.

Danis focused on grappling and takedowns while Paul continued boxing undeterred.

“He's supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu. What happened? I stuffed his takedown. He tried to do a guillotine.”

Danis attempted to grapple off his back on the canvas as Paul attempted to strike him from above in a scene that resembled an amateur MMA fight and ended in chaos. Announcers joked that Danis threw more punches at security than Logan Paul.

“I'm sorry I missed the hammer fists. That would have been good. I'm sorry it ended that way.” Paul said at his post-fight interview in Manchester Arena. “Dillon Danis is truly a coward and a dirty, dirty human being.”

Fans demanded their money back as UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage' Jackson was among those roasting Paul and Danis for their performances.

Never watching YouTube boxing again 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) October 14, 2023

Paul challenged Danis to an MMA match while expressing his desire to return to the WWE or to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Logan Paul called out McGregor while boasting about beating Danis, who rose to fame as the Irish MMA fighter's jiu-jitsu coach.

“Some of the ones [Danis] was throwing were alright. He just needed to throw them a little bit more,” McGregor said in response to Danis' performance. “What did your man [Paul] do anyway? He didn't even wobble him. He didn't even hurt him. You little fool. Were you in a dark spot? Guess what, mate. You're back in the dark spot now.”