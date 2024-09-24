Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated bout in November. The Tyson-Paul fight projects to be competitive, and the two have been exchanging no shortage of trash-talk. In fact, Tyson even called Paul “fat” back in May, quote via Damon Martin of mmafighting.com.

“I don’t know if he’s in his prime,” Tyson said of Paul. “He’s fat. He should be lean and mean. He’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off the other day, he’s fat. Did you start training already?”

Paul recently responded with a video, via betr.

Paul is seen wearing an apparent fat-suit and eating chicken with an open bag of chips next to him on the couch in the video.

“I'm not fat,” Paul said after taking a bite of his food. “It's heavyweight. F**k you Mike.”

Paul is leaning into the “fat” narrative, as a video recently went viral with the 27-year-old wearing the apparent fat-suit and working out.

Images via Combat Sports UK:

Jake Paul is the favorite ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Paul is the favorite heading into the fight. Tyson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and reacted to Paul being the favorite.

“I'm 60 years old, he's 27,” Tyson told Kimmel. “I started Jake Paul off. In my fight with Roy Jones, I allowed him to fight on the card… I started him, and I'm going to finish him.”

So how does Tyson truly feel about Paul?

“Well, I like him. But in this particular fight, he has to go… I don't look at this like it's going to be an easy fight. This guy is going to be prepared. But I'm prepared for it.”

Paul-Tyson fight outlook

The fight should be exciting. Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all-time but he is 58 years old. Meanwhile, Paul has established himself as a respected young fighter in the industry.

Paul isn't anywhere near the fighter that Tyson was in his prime, but the age difference will certainly play a role in this bout.

The fight was originally scheduled for July. However, it was ultimately rescheduled for November 15 after Tyson endured a health scare.

With Tyson now ready to go, fans are excited to see if the legend can upset the odds and defeat Paul. So how is Paul feeling heading into the bout?

“This is taking the chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be,” Paul said previously, via Amanda Richards of Netflix. “You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game. I’m here to make history. I’m here for a challenge. I’m here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all of boxing. No one that ever did anything great got there with ease or by an easy, non-bumpy road. I’m here to challenge myself.

“He’s vicious. He’s a killer. I know all of these things. He has one-punch knockout power. He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. But I will prove […] all the haters wrong.”