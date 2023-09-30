It's safe to say that Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, was not impressed with Francis Ngannou's recent open workout with Mike Tyson.

For those who missed it, Ngannou recently had an open workout with the media in Las Vegas, showcasing his skills and current conditioning in front of cameras. What made the workout interesting was the fact that Tyson was there to oversee Ngannou's work.

The Predator is preparing for his highly-anticipated fight with The Gypsy King in October, and so getting the help of one of the greatest boxers in the sport's history seem to be a great move for the 37-year-old.

After seeing the video, however, John Fury couldn't hide his disappointment of what he saw from Francis Ngannou. He basically called it as joke in a video he shared on Instagram, adding that Ngannou doesn't stand a chance if the said workout is for real.

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson, and that so called trainer who's got the pads on. Seen the open workout, I hope he's kidding along and he's playing possum here. I hope that's a joke and intended to be a laugh,” Fury shared. “Because if it's not, he ain't got a prayer, he got no chance. He won't get out of the first round; he's probably gonna be Tyson’s quickest knockout.

“It's gotta be kidology, it's gotta be fun and games because if that's what he's got, well, God help him he'll get smashed to bits. That's embarrassing, if that's what he can do on a public workout. Don't bother doing a public workout, it's a disgrace.”

Ngannou has yet to react to the statement made by the elder Fury, but it could surely be a huge motivation for him as he looks to upset the heavyweight champion.

The two will fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28. Ngannou is making his boxing debut after a successful MMA career in the UFC. As for Fury, the match is simply expected to be a tuneup for him before his potential December fight with Oleksandr Usyk.