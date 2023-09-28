Canelo Alvarez has a tendency to slowly dominate opponents on the canvas. His fighting style will wear opponents out such he could set up a combination in the middle to later rounds of the match. Jermell Charlo might have to bring his endurance and his swift ducking skills into the fray during the matchup. But, Shawn Porter posits that he may need more than that to come out with the victory, via TMZ Sports.

“Let's be honest. If he beats Canelo, it's only by knockout. That's the only way Jermell gets the win. And it's a one-punch knockout,” Shawn Porter said to Jermell Charlo.

Currently, Charlo is a +900 underdog in the matchup against Canelo Alvarez. This is also why Shawn Porter advised fans and bettors to take their chances on a knockout for Charlo, “If we're betting on a win by Jermell Charlo, it's by knockout. And I've heard it's a lot of money. It's worth betting it because if it happens, it's the craziest thing.”

Iron Man knows something about knocking the light out of his opponents' eyes. He has a 54.29% knockout percentage throughout his 15-year professional boxing career. He also knows how to keep his feet planted and not give up blows. Charlo only lost once and it did not come in the form of a knockout.

There is a lot to expect in this matchup. But, fans should anticipate either just two scenarios: it ends insanely quick because of an Iron Man knockout or Canelo wears his opponent out and drags the match to a late-round knockout.