The combat sports world was left to speculate whether Tyson Fury really was indeed 6’9” tall after a recent picture.

The WBC heavyweight boxing champion was pictured alongside former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and the first thing people noticed was how close their heights were.

While Fury is said to be 6’9”, Pereira’s official height is only listed as 6’4”. And yet, the picture shows them being almost the same height.

Alex almost looks as big as Tyson Fury 😳 Pereira: 6’4”

Fury: 6’9” (via @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/tuYXrhi06o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 24, 2023

Was it the angle? Did Pereira get shoe lifts? Or has Fury been lying about his height all this while?

Twitter certainly believes things don’t add up as they all reacted to the photo en mass. Here are the best reactions:

Something doesn't add up! Tyson Fury 6'9

Alex Pereira 6'4

Israel Adesanya 6'4 Either Alex isn’t 6’4, Israel isn’t 6'4 or Fury isn’t 6’9? We need ANSWERS!! pic.twitter.com/BwUGZea0MZ — Ash khung (@AshKhung) May 24, 2023

I think we've solved the case 😂🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/QebLg5ifUi — MrBoxingFacts (@MrBoxingFacts) May 24, 2023

6’9 magic Johnson

6’1 Stephen A Smith

And 6’9 Tyson Fury 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/49tEGcjvdQ — Vandah (@gbongs13) May 24, 2023

Fury def isn’t 6’9 — DarkSkys (@darkxskys) May 24, 2023

Either Alex isn’t 6’4 or Fury isn’t 6’9 pic.twitter.com/Y5eOx4CHZd — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 24, 2023

how tall is Alex Pereira if Fury is 6’9???? pic.twitter.com/Qcx2DWWobP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 24, 2023

In reality, Tyson Fury more than likely exaggerated his height. But height conspiracies aside, the Briton is currently looking for his next opponent.

It appeared as if he would finally fight Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification clash. However, negotiations would eventually collapse with many fans putting the blame on him.

Instead, it looks like he’ll now be fighting either Andy Ruiz Jr. and Zhilei Zhang — both of whom are decent fights but pale in comparison to the long-awaited clash with Usyk.

As for Pereira, he is coming off his first loss in the UFC after suffering a knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya in their rematch for the middleweight title in April.

He will now make his light heavyweight debut when he faces former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 which takes place July 29 at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.