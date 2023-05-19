Jon “Bones” Jones is the 35-year-old heavyweight champion of the UFC, and a lightning rod for controversy who never seems to shy away from a good verbal battle on social media.

On Thursday night, Jones took to his Twitter account to address a recent NSFW rant by heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury against longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Rogan stated on his podcast that “no one thinks that Tyson Fury can beat Jon Jones in a fight,” to which Fury took exception, releasing the expletive-laced video shown below.

‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/otSpJhzSQR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 18, 2023

Jones challenged Fury to give UFC president Dana White a call, attempting to get the ball rolling on a fight just hours after former UFC champion Francis Ngannou also called out Fury.

In Jones’ view, Rogan’s comments struck a nerve with ‘The Gypsy King,’ raising questions that are best answered in the Octagon.

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones followed up the call-out of Fury by answering a fan who tested him on his confidence, asking Jones to name the round in which he would win a hypothetical fight.

Fury has never fought in MMA before, but he recently began training grappling techniques with longtime UFC star Nick Diaz in preparation for a potential fight with Ngannou under a hybrid rules set.

Ngannou recently expressed his regret for never fighting Jon Jones, and appears to be angling for a fight with Fury instead.

Fury’s boxing record is 33-0-1, similar to Jon Jones’ 27-1 record in the UFC. Jones’ only loss came via disqualification due to illegal elbows against Matt Hamill.

Jones’ call-out of Fury echoes his roasting of Ngannou for jumping ship recently from the UFC to the Professional Fighters League (PFL).