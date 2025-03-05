Amanda Serrano has come to Gervonta “Tank” Davis' defense after his unusual hair grease incident during his fight against Lamont Roach. The seven-time world champion took to social media to explain that she had encountered the same problem, which once led to the cancellation of a fight, per Complex.

Serrano shared that a year ago, she had to call off her homecoming fight in Puerto Rico after experiencing severe eye irritation caused by hair grease. She did her hair done two days before her scheduled bout against Nina Meinke, but during a pre-fight run, the grease from the treatment seeped into her eyes, resulting in a burning sensation that forced her to withdraw.

Amanda Serrano Relates to Gervonta Davis’ Hair Grease Dilemma

“1 year ago today I had to cancel my homecoming fight in Puerto Rico for the same mistake,” Serrano wrote on X. “Getting my hair done two days before and then it burning my eyes from a run before the fight. Never again. My natural hair is just fine ladies.”

At the time, Serrano became medically unfit to compete, with her promotion confirming that the chemicals in her hair caused the injury. She referenced this experience in support of Davis, who had to take a knee during his ninth-round fight against Roach after hair grease dripped into his eye. The match ultimately ended in a controversial draw, with fans debating whether Davis should have been counted for a knockdown.

Davis addressed the situation in a post-fight interview, explaining that water pouring over his head likely led to the grease running into his eye. “I didn’t want to get caught while my eyes were burning, you can get knocked out like that,” he said. “So I’d rather take the knee. But I didn’t know that you could get disqualified for all that. When he started counting, I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Serrano Signs Lifetime Deal with Most Valuable Promotions

Serrano’s weekend wasn’t just about defending a fellow fighter. The boxing icon also made a major career move by signing a lifetime deal with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The agreement ensures that she will remain under MVP’s banner for the rest of her professional career and beyond.

A dominant force in women's boxing, Serrano has won world titles in seven different weight classes. Her commitment to MVP aligns with her ongoing fight for equality in the sport. In a statement to ESPN, she expressed her enthusiasm for the long-term partnership.

“Signing this lifetime deal with MVP means I can continue fighting—not just in the ring, but for the next generation of women in combat sports.”

Serrano has played a pivotal role in advancing women's boxing, from headlining Madison Square Garden to advocating for equal pay and longer rounds. She credited MVP for championing female fighters and breaking barriers in the sport.

“MVP has always been committed to elevating female fighters,” Serrano said. “Together, we’ve shown the world that women deserve equal pay, equal rounds, and equal respect. I’m proud to build my legacy with MVP and excited to stay on after I retire as a fighter to deepen MVP’s impact and help create even more opportunities for women in the sport.”

When It's All Said and Done

After she hangs up her gloves, Serrano will transition into a leadership role as the Chairperson of Women’s Boxing for MVP. In this capacity, she will focus on identifying and mentoring new talent, ensuring that the next generation of female fighters receives the support and opportunities they deserve.

Amanda Serrano's career has been defined by excellence in the ring and advocacy outside of it. With this lifetime deal, she secures her place as not only one of boxing’s greatest champions but also as a leader shaping the future of women's combat sports.