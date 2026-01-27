With Chris Eubank Jr.'s comeback on the horizon, Conor Benn has thrown down a gauntlet of sorts at his bitter rival, suggesting that a trilogy encounter at super-middleweight is far from off the table.

After months of medical rehabilitation and recuperation, Eubank Jr.'s promoter Ben Shalom confirmed the Brighton native is targeting a return in the summer of 2026, and a move up to 168 pounds appears imminent.

Benn, fresh off his dominant victory over Eubank Jr. in November's rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has made it abundantly clear that he has little interest in lingering much longer in the middleweight division.

TWO knockdowns in Round 12! 😱 The last minute of Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 2 was INSANE!!! 🔥#EubankBenn2 pic.twitter.com/qkjaiKdTtk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 15, 2025

His stated ambitions center on a return to welterweight and a world title pursuit. However, Benn's recent comments suggest the narrative between him and Eubank Jr. may not be entirely written. When asked about Eubank Jr.'s impending return, Benn stated he is “expecting a phone call” about a trilogy fight at 168 pounds. His reasoning is particularly compelling: “I think once he realizes that there's no one at 168 that he should be getting in the ring with at the moment then I will be expecting a phone call.”

🗣️ @ConorNigel has revealed to us that with Chris Eubank Jr set to return to the ring at super-middleweight, he is expecting a phone call about a trilogy fight at 168lbs. Would you like to see the trilogy at super-middle? 👀#ConorBenn | #ChrisEubankJr | #BoxingDebate pic.twitter.com/7xw6oBI4UL — IFL TV (@IFLTV) January 27, 2026

The quote carries significant weight given the landscape of the super-middleweight division. With Terence Crawford vacating the undisputed championship last month following his retirement from pound-for-pound calculations, the 168-pound division has experienced a seismic shift.

The sanctioning bodies are already in motion to crown new champions, meaning there are multiple pathways to major titles—yet the division notably lacks established elite opposition. This creates a unique dynamic where Eubank Jr., despite his recent struggles, would find himself among the more accomplished fighters in the weight class by resume alone.

Benn's current posture toward the Eubank saga has shifted dramatically since the rematch. Initially, both fighters had proclaimed an end to their chapter, with Benn insisting the rivalry was concluded and that he wanted nothing more to do with the Eubank family.

Yet when pressed on the prospect of additional compensation, Benn acknowledged that “money talks,” leaving the door slightly ajar. His latest comments suggest he's willing to entertain the possibility if circumstances align favorably—specifically if Eubank Jr. finds slim pickings at super-middleweight and circles back with an offer.

The subtext here is revealing. Benn, at 24-1 with designs on welterweight titles, doesn't need Eubank Jr. anymore in a narrative sense. Their series stands at 1-1, and the second installment was emphatically one-sided, with Benn dropping his rival twice in the twelfth round to secure a commanding unanimous decision.

A trilogy would only make sense if the financial proposition justified pulling him away from his genuine ambitions at a lower weight class. Eubank Jr.'s move to 168 pounds, while potentially revitalizing his career if he can resolve his ongoing medical concerns, would place him squarely in Benn's crosshairs if the money materialized.

What makes this scenario compelling isn't just the history between them—it's the notion that Benn is essentially waiting. The next move, as he's made clear, is Eubank Jr.'s to make. Should his comeback prove successful at super-middleweight and should the financial incentive reach the necessary threshold, Benn appears willing to derail his welterweight plans for one final lucrative showdown. For now, though, Benn is moving forward with his own ambitions, and the phone, as he's suggested, remains in Eubank Jr.'s hands