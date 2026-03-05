For weeks now, influencer, boxer, and WWE star Logan Paul has been involved in a heated rivalry with NFL legend Tom Brady. Paul called himself better than NFL players, and Brady followed it up with a “cute” dig targeted toward WWE. Shortly after, it also attracted comments from several WWE stars, as well as Brady, calling Paul a “b***h.”

Not taking the insults lightly, Paul opened up about beating “any football player” in a boxing match while speaking on the latest edition of his ImPaulsive podcast. “The Maverick” claimed that he would pay any current or former NFL star $1 million if they could beat him in a boxing match.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match, that is on God. Any football player. Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Gronk, Sam Darnold, it doesn't matter,” Paul said. “A million dollars. You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, we'll see how it goes. Not a single one. There's levels to this s**t.”

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is known for having one of the most intimidating physiques in the league and was one of the first players suggested by Paul's co-host, Mike Majlak. However, Paul responded by stating that he would “throttle” Garrett. Paul's challenge was soon answered by former NFL star Le'Veon Bell, who currently boasts a 2-1 professional boxing record.

“STOP DUCKING [Logan Paul] .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen.”

However, Paul responded to Bell's answer and ruled out the chances of fighting him. “A.) you’re not in the NFL B.) you can actually fight so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you) C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a goldmine for retirees like you. But gg.”

STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/tf2SfvE4tr — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 5, 2026

Multiple other current and ex-NFL players answer Logan Paul's challenge

Shortly after Logan Paul shared his $1M boxing challenge on social media, multiple current and ex-NFL players answered his challenge. Kansas City Chiefs' Kingsley Suamataia, Dallas Cowboys' Brock Hoffman, and UFL's Birmingham Stallions linebacker Tae Crowder answered Paul's challenge.

The former WWE United States Champion responded to their DMs and wrote, “You actually down? $1M bet. Money in escrow. 3 professional judges. Six three minute rounds here in Puerto Rico. 10oz gloves. Can have it drawn up.”

However, it is currently not confirmed if either of these players will actually square off against Paul inside a boxing ring. Currently active on the WWE main roster, this match would mark Paul's return to the boxing ring after a span of two years.