Last year, in Dec. 2025, Jake Paul faced off against Anthony Joshua in a boxing match. However, the match did not end in Paul's favor as he suffered a humiliating sixth-round loss and a brutal broken jaw injury.

Still recovering from a jaw injury and having undergone a recent surgery, Paul's boxing future was recently questioned by Gabe Rosado. Rosado, 40, last year was in Puerto Rico sparring with Paul before his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Based on his history with Paul, Rosado opened up and expressed his doubts over the influencer's boxing future.

“I’ve known him for a while, and they just called me to come into camp. I have a house in Puerto Rico, so after this event, I’ll be heading back to Puerto Rico to relax, man. But I went to Puerto Rico and just helped him out, gave him a few rounds for the Chavez fight, and he was putting in the work. Obviously, moving up to heavyweight and fighting Joshua was not the best move. Financially, it was, but other than that,” Rosado said.

Article Continues Below

“I think it all depends on the kind of injury, how he’s gonna recover from that injury. Because I guess getting a broken jaw is common, but from what I hear, the kind of broken jaw he got is something different,” Rosado continued. “Probably a little more extreme, so I really don’t know if Jake’s gonna come back, you know what I mean? That’s up to Jake.”

Paul, 29, was previously scheduled to face lightweight fighter Gervonta Davis. However, the fight was scrapped after Davis was accused of domestic abuse. Shortly after, “The Watford Warrior” Anthony Joshua was selected as Paul's new opponent.