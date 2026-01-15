Last year, after Jake Paul's scheduled fight with Gervonta Davis was pulled due to domestic abuse allegations against Davis, Paul was left without an opponent. It was then that Paul's representatives reached out to several high-profile names, including Ryan Garcia, for a fight. However, after Garcia passed on the chance, Anthony Joshua took up the opportunity instead.

In Dec. 2025, Joshua defeated Paul in a dominating sixth-round victory. Now, ahead of his WBC welterweight World title match against Mario Barrios on Feb. 21, 2026, Garcia has revealed the reason behind turning down Paul's offer. Speaking on his livestream, Garcia declared that instead of opting for the money, he committed himself to the World title fight.

“I’ll be down 20lb, I don’t care, my speed will take over. I’d be able to get him. They offered me like $20million or $25million, and then I said – that’s like nothing!” Garcia said. “No, but I was like, ‘Man, I want this world title.’”

“In my heart, I wanted to fight for the world title. It would have sidetracked me crazy,” Garcia finished.

Ryan Garcia says Jake Paul offered him $20–25 million for a fight, but he turned it down, because he wanted to fight for a world title 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/pHrx8pqO0v — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) January 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

Battling controversies and difficulties, including a suspension following a positive drug test, Garcia returned last year in May. 2025, against Rolando Romero in a losing cause. Despite the recent setbacks, Garcia remains one of the most prolific names in boxing.

KSI also turned down $26.8 million offer to fight Jake Paul

While Jake Paul currently finds himself suspended from fighting after the Anthony Joshua match, KSI recently revealed why he turned down the offer to fight “The Problem Child” Jake Paul despite several lucrative monetary offers.

“I've been offered £20 million ($26.8 million) to fight Jake Paul, £30m ($40 million) to fight Jake Paul. These guys can't give me any amount of money to fight this guy,” KSI said. “My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits. I built Misfits, tried to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again, but there was excuse after excuse after excuse.”