While Patrick Mahomes III dominated headlines leading up to Super Bowl LIX, his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., made waves of his own after a Bourbon Street altercation with fiery former MLB pitcher John Rocker.

Mahomes Sr., who played for six teams during his decade-long MLB career from 1992 to 2003, gained viral attention after his altercation with John Rocker. He later agreed to fight the 6'4″ southpaw in Barstool Sports' Rough N' Rowdy event on April 19.

The highly anticipated fight between Mahomes Sr. and Rocker has been called off, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced Friday. On The Unnamed Show, Portnoy revealed that Mahomes Sr.’s son, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, stepped in to put an end to the bout.

“This fight’s canceled,” said the Barstool Sports founder.

Portnoy added, “I have nothing to do with any of this. I was happy that it [the fight] was there because of when Mahomes [III] said he didn't like Barstool.” Portnoy has been vocal about his issues with Mahomes III in recent weeks, particularly after the Chiefs quarterback suggested he’d be more inclined to appear on Bussin’ With The Boys following the podcast’s departure from Barstool.

Patrick Mahomes' agent intervening with the Mahomes Sr. – Rocker fight

“Mahomes’ agent, the football player, and Brittany from what I am told, intervened and were like, ‘There’s no way this fight’s happening. We’re gonna cut this guy off if he does it.’ So, they canceled. … If they wanna fight, let them fight. That’s what I say,” he continued.

After pleading guilty to a DWI charge last year, Mahomes Sr. was placed on probation but received permission to travel to Louisiana from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 to watch his son in the Super Bowl. However, his altercation with Rocker and a missed urine test on Feb. 11 prompted officials to call him in for questioning.

Rocker, now more infamous for his right-wing social media rants than his baseball career, had already questioned whether Mahomes Sr. would back out. On February 12, he posted a photo on X of himself next to a punching bag, firing off an all-caps warning: “AND TO MAHOMES JR'S TEAM TRYING TO CANCEL THIS FIGHT, STAY OUT OF MY F—ING WAY.”

Mahomes Sr. acknowledged that his confrontation with Rocker was “staged.” According to TMZ Sports, he admitted this on Feb. 13 while being questioned by officials about his visit to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports indicate that authorities initially intended to reprimand Mahomes Sr. for his conduct. However, he then revealed that the clash with Rocker “was orchestrated to drum up publicity for [a] celebrity boxing match set for April 2025.”