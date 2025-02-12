The Mahomes family didn't have the best weekend in New Orleans, and it was all caught on camera. Everyone saw Patrick Mahomes take a tough loss in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now people are seeing his father get into an altercation on Bourbon Street with former baseball player John Rocker.

Barstool Sports posted the picture on social media, and Rocker responded with a few words directed at Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Expand Tweet

“This f—— loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls— weekend even more,” Rocker wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It didn't take Mahomes Sr. long to respond to Rocker, writing, “You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth.”

Rocker fired back, saying, “You wouldn't have had the balls to say that to my face the other night. Lanky a– clown.”

Nobody knows what was said between the two in the video, and they had to be separated by multiple people on the street. It's also not certain if this video was taken before or after the Super Bowl. If it was after, then there could be a reason why Mahomes Sr. could have been upset. Rocker also doesn't have a clean record of being the nicest person, so something was bound to go wrong when they interacted with each other.

Mahomes Sr. has been in the news several times, and it seems to not be for all the right reasons. It also seems to be around the time his son is playing in a big game, which doesn't bode well for the Chiefs' quarterback when all he's trying to do is focus on what's in front of him.

Hopefully, all will be well between Mahomes Sr. and Rocker, but it looks like that won't happen anytime soon, especially since they've known each other for over 25 years.