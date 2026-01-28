After years of waiting, Tyson Fury is all set to come back inside the boxing ring. Geared up and arguably in the best shape of his career, Fury's return to boxing has officially been confirmed and announced.

Last seen losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Dec. 2024, Fury went on hiatus after training and getting in better physical shape. “The Gypsy King” will now return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight showdown on Apr. 11, 2026. The fight is set to be aired live on Netflix, as per The Ring Magazine.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced more details on Fury's return. Turki Al-Sheikh claimed that the British boxer will “end his retirement” and will be broadcast live from the United Kingdom.

Fury had initially announced his comeback at the beginning of 2026. He had previously hung up his boots following his second consecutive defeat to ex-undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. The April fight will mark Fury's first boxing match in his home turf in almost four years, with his last one dating back to Dec. 2022, where he earned a TKO victory over Derek Chisora. Ahead of the highly-anticipated fight, Fury currently stands at 34-2-1, with 24KOs, while Makhmudov boasts a record of 21-2, with 19 KOs.

Fury, 37, and Netflix are currently working together on the hit documentary series At Home with the Furys, with its Season 2 set to premiere this Spring. Speaking to Netflix, Fury claimed, “Excited to be back. Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!”