After almost two years of waiting, Tyson Fury is now set to come back inside the boxing ring. Arguably in the best shape of his career, Fury is now set to battle Arslanbek Makhmudov in the United Kingdom, in a fight that will be streamed live on Netflix. Before Fury and Makhmudov square off, here are certain interesting facts about the Russian boxer.

Makhmudov is a heavyweight boxer who is known for his iconic knockouts and has achieved 19 victories in a total of 23 matches. The “Russian Powerhouse” is known for his fearless style and dominance inside the ring. Often showcasing his strength on social media, Makhmudov is well-remembered by fans for wrestling a bear ahead of his WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title win over Dave Allen in Sheffield, England, last year in 2025.

The moment drew out plenty of reactions from boxing fans at the time. Many who commented on the video when it was uploaded to the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel were in shock at what they were seeing. Boxing fans were left in awe of the moment, and sparked reactions from viewers all across the globe. Soon after the video was uploaded on Fight Hub TV, many people commented, “Is the standard for winning ‘not dying?'” While another person wrote, “they just playing, they probably already have a close relationship.”

Article Continues Below

Makhmudov, 36, born in Mozdok, Russia, “Lion” made his professional boxing debut in 2017 and soon rose through the ranks. In his career of 21 wins, Makhmudov has secured 19 knockout victories. He has also won multiple titles, including the WBC Continental Americas title in 2019, the WBC-NABF title between 2019 and 2023, the WBA–NABA title from 2021 to 2022, the WBC Silver title in 2022, and the WBA Inter-Continental title twice in 2023 and 2025.