Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel recently opened up about the inappropriate attention she received during her teenage years on the set of the popular show. In a candid discussion on her podcast, Pod Meets World, Fishel, alongside her former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, reflected on her experience of becoming “an object of desire at such a young age,” Deadline reports.

“Boy Meets World” Star Danielle Fishel Said That “Getting Adult Male Attention” As A Child Actor “Felt Like Validation” At The Time But Was “Absolutely Wrong” In Hindsight The former child stars of Boy Meets World have candidly discussed what it was like to be “an… pic.twitter.com/LFLMYSSB2b — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) June 20, 2023

Fishel revealed that as a teenager, she had craved the validation of being seen as an adult and often welcomed the attention she received from adult men. At the time, she didn't view it as creepy or inappropriate, but rather as a sign of maturity. However, with hindsight, she now realizes the inappropriateness of those interactions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She shared her realization that she should not have been subjected to outwardly explicit comments and advances at such a young age. Danielle Fishel recounted instances where people would discuss her upcoming 18th birthday when she was still a teenager. These experiences caused her to reflect on the boundary issues she had in her relationships and her lack of expectations regarding how she should be treated.

It wasn't until Fishel was 37 years old, while filming the spin-off show Girl Meets World, that she fully comprehended the impact of the inappropriate attention she received during her teenage years. This realization prompted her to acknowledge the need for healthier boundaries and a deeper understanding of how she should be treated.

Fishel's openness about her past experiences sheds light on the inappropriate dynamics that can occur in the entertainment industry, particularly concerning young actors. By sharing her story, she hopes to raise awareness and encourage conversations about appropriate behavior and respect for young individuals in the industry.