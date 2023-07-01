Bonnie Morgan, a talented actress and contortionist, recently revealed that she lost the iconic role of Topanga Lawrence on the beloved TV show Boy Meets World due to being considered “not pretty enough” by the director, David Trainer. During a heartfelt conversation on the Pod Meets World podcast with former co-stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, Morgan shared her experience of auditioning for the character at the age of 12, according to Yahoo.

12-year-old Bonnie Morgan was fired after her very first day on set back in 1993, and has never before spoken about what happened. https://t.co/j1BAMYc7fz — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) June 28, 2023

Despite having an impressive list of credits and feeling a strong connection to the role, Morgan found herself entangled in a power struggle between the show's creators. Michael Jacobs, the co-creator, had shown immense support for her, making her believe the Boy Meets World role was practically hers. However, the director's opinion prevailed, and she was ultimately chosen to portray Topanga.

The reason given for her firing from Boy Meets World was that the director claimed she couldn't take direction, a criticism that surprised her as it was an aspect of her craft she had never been accused of before. However, the truth soon came to light when her agent discovered that the director believed she wasn't attractive enough for the role.

Morgan was deeply hurt and disheartened by the revelation. She felt betrayed by the fact that someone in a position of authority could lie about her talent and worth based solely on their personal perception of her appearance. The role of Topanga had a significant personal connection to Morgan's life, as her parents were married in Topanga Canyon, and she felt the part came naturally to her.

Her first day on set was a challenging experience, as the adults seemed distant and unapproachable. Despite the initial setback, she remained optimistic until a series of events during the table read and Ben Savage's playful teasing led to her breaking character, which further frustrated the director.

The news of her dismissal came as a shock to Morgan and her family, as they had already begun celebrating her success with blueberry pancakes. Unfortunately, the phone call brought devastating news, and she was left heartbroken.