Bradley Cooper admits preparing for 6 years for a conducting scene in his upcoming role as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

Bradley Cooper's upcoming film Maestro has been making headlines, not just for his remarkable physical transformation into conductor Leonard Bernstein. But also for the extensive preparation he underwent for the role.

At a recent Los Angeles screening moderated by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cooper shared that he dedicated six years to mastering the art of conducting. The scene in question recreates Bernstein's iconic 1976 performance with the London Symphony Orchestra at the Ely Cathedral.

This sequence is also the highlight of the film, showcasing Bernstein's musical brilliance and Cooper's impressive performance.

“That was the London Symphony Orchestra. I was recorded live. I had to conduct them. And I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music.”

Cooper also expressed gratitude to his teachers, including Metropolitan Opera director Yannick Nézet-Séguin for providing valuable materials during preparation. “I think that I knew I was terrified, absolutely terrified that if I hadn’t done the work then I wouldn’t be able to enjoy myself in these scenes. And everybody did.”

The actor-director-writer acknowledged the importance of precise cinematic vision, ensuring that the orchestra seamlessly inhabited the space he envisioned. Cooper's commitment to authenticity and preparation for Maestro stemmed from his desire to fully enjoy the scenes and performances.

“If you’re going to do this, you just have to fully, fully do it.'”

Maestro will display Leonard Bernstein's life and musical legacy. Plus, his marriage to Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. Mulligan also praised Cooper's directorial style, noting that his approach encouraged her to fully commit to her role.

Bradley Cooper's Maestro hits select theaters on Nov. 22 and will be available for global streaming on Netflix from Dec. 20.