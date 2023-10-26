Bradley Cooper's Maestro's soundtrack will be released on Nov. 17, according to German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon.

The record label also announced that the soundtrack will be released on CD and vinyl on Dec. 1.

A taster track will also be available on Oct. 27. The track features an excerpt from the Finale of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 conducted by Cooper. It also features soprano Rosa Feola, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and the London Symphony Chorus and Orchestra.

Cooper also chose all the music in the film.

“Many an opera and classical album were playing in our house growing up,” the Maestro director, writer and star told the label.

“I spent hours conducting an imaginary orchestra to the best of my 8-year-old ability. There was one recording of Leonard Bernstein on heavy rotation. So the pilot light I needed to make Maestro turned on many years before I actually came across the project,” he added.

Cooper worked with the legendary musician's children to prepare for the film. To portray Bernstein, he spent time with the New York Philharmonic and other orchestras.

He also learned from conductors Michael Tilson Thomas, Gustavo Dudamel and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The latter, in particular, assisted Cooper on set.

Nézet-Séguin is currently the music director of the Orchestre Métropolitain, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

“Bernstein, from a very young age and throughout his life, was all about building bridges,” the conductor remarked.

“While his artistic output left him unclassifiable, performing and composing for symphony orchestras, Broadway shows, film, and ballet, he constantly fought society’s urge to categorize him, to pigeonhole him into one genre or another,” he concluded.