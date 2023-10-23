Brandon Miller's net worth in 2023 is $1.5 million. The former five-star recruit has battled adversity to become the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. Let's look at Brandon Miller's net worth in 2023.

What is Brandon Miller's net worth in 2023?: $1.5 million (estimate)

Miller was a five-star high school recruit and college standout. He looks to parlay that success into a long career in the NBA. Brandon Miller's net worth in 2023 sits at about $1.5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Miller was born in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 22, 2002. His father was a tight end at the University of Alabama in the early 1990s. His older brother was a college basketball player at Fisk University and is now playing overseas.

Brandon Miller's high school career

Miller grew up in Antioch, Tenn., and went to Cane Ridge High School. During his junior and senior years, he was the Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. In his junior season, he averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.3 steals.

He then upped his averages in his senior year when he averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Miller was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2022 class. His final three offers were from Tennessee State, Kansas, and Alabama.

Miller eventually committed to his father's alma mater, Alabama. His cousin, Brian Collins, was the coach of Tennessee State, but the university didn't offer enough name power for him to go there. Miller was also considering playing professionally in Australia or the G League Ignite.

Brandon Miller's college career at Alabama

Brandon Miller has just been named the SEC’s Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8jyElcpOFJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 6, 2023

Miller had plenty of acclaim going into his freshman season, being named to the Naismith College Player of the Year and Julius Erving Award watch lists. Miller was the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 SEC men's basketball tournament after averaging 20.3 points and 11 rebounds over three games. He led the SEC with 18.8 points per game. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Miller was the SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, and first-team All-Conference. He was a consensus second-team All-American selection. Miller was also the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and the NABC Freshman of the Year.

Miller didn't carry over his success to the NCAA tournament. He shot 19 percent from the field in Alabama's three games, the worst percentage by a player with 35 shot attempts since 1985. Alabama suffered an upset loss to San Diego State in the third round with Miller going 3-for-19 from the floor.

Brandon Miller is drafted by the Hornets

Miller didn't opt to return to Alabama, entering the 2023 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The Hornets signed Miller to a four-year, $49.4 million contract.

Miller has worn retro models of Kobe Bryant's sneaker line. During the Summer League, NIKE signed a multiyear sneaker deal with Miller, making them the shoe provider for the top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Brandon Miller's controversy

Miller was in hot water during the 2022-23 season at Alabama. On Feb. 21, 2023, a Tuscaloosa police officer testified that Miller brought a firearm to teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa earlier that year.

According to Miller's attorney, Miles had left the gun in Miller's vehicle after Miller dropped Miles off at a club. As Miller was on his way back to pick up Miles, Miles texted Miller, requesting that Miller bring Miles's gun. Miller's attorney stated that Miller did not know any intent to use the weapon.

Miller can gain generational wealth if he can get his career on track in Charlotte. His $49.4 million fully guaranteed deal is a great place to start. Was Brandon Miller's net worth in 2023 a surprise?