The UFC Vegas 98 Main Card has finally reached its apex as we’re set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the headlining bout in the Flyweight (125) Division. No. 1-ranked Brandon Royval of FactoryX will take on No. 5 Tatsuro Taira representing Japan. This fight could have major title implications. Check out our UFC odds series for our Royval-Taira prediction and pick.

Brandon Royval (16-7) has gone 6-3 in the UFC en route to challenging for the Flyweight Championship. While he couldn’t get the job done against Alexandre Pantoja, he took down former champion Brandon Moreno during his last fight and would effectively earn himself another title chance with a win here. Royval stands 5’9″ with a 68-inch reach.

Tatsuro Taira (16-0) has gone a perfect 6-0 in the UFC since 2022 on his way to the top of the Flyweight rankings. He’s been able to notch finishes in five of his last seven fights and most recently beat a former title challenger in Alex Perez. With a win over the No. 1-ranked contender, Taira could call his title shot with a win. He stands 5’7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Brandon Royval-Tatsuro Taira Odds

Brandon Royval: +210

Tatsuro Taira: -258

Over 3.5 rounds: -135

Under 3.5 rounds: +105

Why Brandon Royval Will Win

Brandon Royval has proven himself as one of the three best flyweights on the planet and his win over Brandon Moreno dispersed any doubt that he may be next in line for another title shot. Royval has evolved tremendously over the last two years and his long, rangy striking has really become a focal point of his game. He’s also one of the best grapplers in the division and will remain a constant threat whenever tying up on the ground with Taira.

Brandon Royval brings the action to his opponent early and often, so expect him to start fast and throw some heated looks at Taira in the first round. Royval sits down on his straight shots and can quickly cause damage if he starts landing on his opponent’s chin. We’ve seen his striking grow increasingly crisp over the last three fights as he’s shaping a very well-rounded and balanced attack. He’s also been in this Main Event position and will welcome his relatively green opponent to his first.

Why Tatsuro Taira Will Win

Tatsuro Taira has taken this Flyweight Division by storm with his lightning-fast grappling and willingness to stand and bang with his opponents. At just 24 years old, he fights with a fearless confidence and isn’t afraid to take some shots on the chin. He’s actually taken a number of shots and even got dropped over his last few contests, so don’t be surprised if he gets caught once or twice against a precise striker like Royval. Still, Taira is bound to get back up and keep pressing throughout all five rounds of this one.

With seven of his wins coming by way of submission and five by knockout, Taira has a very keen nose for ending the fight when he sees an opening in his opponent’s defense. He’s also relentless in his propensity to move forward, so his sheer will can often break his opponents’ spirits and cause them to fold. Ultimately, he’s at the top of his game and athletic prime at the moment, making him a perfect challenger to the No. 1 contender spot.

Final Brandon Royval-Tatsuro Taira Prediction & Pick

Fans are in for an electric Main Event at UFC Vegas 98 as both fighters are two of the most entertaining talents in the Flyweight Division. Brandon Royval has proved himself against current and former champions, showing that he’s ready for another title shot and will do anything to get it. Tatsuro Taira is on the cusp of his own title aspirations and we haven’t seen the young talent waver in his pursuit up to this point.

This fight will likely be determined by who can make the bigger impact in the first two rounds. Both men will look to start fast, but we can expect Taira to take the driver’s seat as he looks to walk Royval down. The longer Brandon Royval can drag this fight, the more it will favor him through the five-round test he’s faced in the past.

Tatsuro Taira may be effective with his striking, but expect Royval to have his moments throughout this one. For our final prediction, we’ll have to side with Tatsuro Taira to get the win behind his blistering pace and aggressive style.

Final Brandon Royval-Tatsuro Taira Prediction & Pick: Tatsuro Taira (-258); UNDER 3.5 Rounds (+105)