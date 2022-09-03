1 fatal flaw the Braves must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are locked in a tight battle with the New York Mets atop the National League East. Whichever team loses the battle will most likely end up with the top NL wild card spot, which isn’t a bad consolation prize, but still isn’t as good as winning the division.

The Braves are just three games behind the Mets in the NL East standings, so there is still time for them to overtake the Mets and win the division. Even if they don’t, and simply end up with a wild card spot, the Braves are in a great position to make another deep playoff run this season.

Still, if the Braves want to repeat their success from the 2021 season, which ended with them winning the World Series, they have some flaws they need to address before the playoffs start. Let’s take a look at the one flaw that could potentially be fatal for Atlanta that needs to be addressed before the postseason rolls around.

The fatal flaw the Braves need to address

Eddie Rosario and the left field position

After being one of the heroes during the Braves World Series run last season, Eddie Rosario’s 2022 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan. Rosario struggled immediately out of the gate this season, hitting just .068 over the first 17 games of the season before getting surgery on his right eye to solve an issue with blurry vision.

Rosario returned in July and has played better since, but he still hasn’t been nearly good enough to be earning everyday playing time like he has been this season. Rosario’s average on the season still sits at just .186, and it’s not as if he’s played significantly better since returning from the injured list. Rosario’s average since the start of August is just .222, which again, isn’t very good.

Despite that, Rosario has been a fixture in the lineup pretty much everyday since his return from the injured list. Given his struggles, it’s almost as if the Braves have been playing with an eight man lineup. When it comes playoff time, you aren’t going to win unless you get contributions from everyone on your roster. Nobody should know that better than Atlanta considering they just won it all last season.

The problem is that Atlanta doesn’t really have an immediate solution for Rosario’s struggles. They have been forced to roll with Rosario because nobody behind him has played well enough to take him out of the lineup.

The two outfielders who could spell Rosario time are Guillermo Heredia and Robbie Grossman, but neither has really been much better than Rosario during their limited action. Heredia is hitting just. 130, while Grossman is a bit better at .203. Given Rosario’s track record of success, it makes sense that he is still playing over these two guys.

An outside the box idea would involve moving Marcell Ozuna into left field over Rosario, although he’s spent most of his time this season as the Braves designated hitter. Ozuna isn’t really a strong fielder, and has been dealing with the blow back over his recent DUI arrest. He’s also not hitting as well as he has throughout his career, although his numbers (.216 BA, 20 HR, 46 RBI, .656 OPS) indicate he would be a bit of an improvement over Rosario in the lineup.

Ozuna hasn’t really been playing much recently, but moving him into the outfield could open up more consistent playing time for William Contreras, who has been having a strong season while splitting time at catcher with Travis d’Arnaud. Getting more strong bats into the lineup could help aid the Braves strong pitching staff, and it may be the difference between a quick postseason exit and a deep run.

The only other possible solution would be moving Austin Riley to left field, despite the fact he has played solely at third base this season. But displacing Riley doesn’t really accomplish anything because someone then has to fill in at third base, and the Braves don’t have a direct replacement for him there.

Right now, Rosario’s presence in the lineup is a flaw that doesn’t really have a solution. The hope is that someone on the roster can get hot, but rolling into the postseason with him on this prolonged cold streak would obviously be less than ideal.

Outfield depth was a strength of Atlanta’s last season during their World Series run, but it’s quickly become a weakness this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris have been a solid duo, but left field has gotten very little production all season long. Unless Eddie Rosario turns it around or someone else emerges, the Braves could find this weak spot in their lineup killing their postseason hopes.