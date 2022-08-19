Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in trouble again with DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves star slugger Marcell Ozuna is in trouble with the law again. A little over a year after he was arrested on aggravated assault charges against his wife, Ozuna was booked for a DUI early Friday morning. CBS46 has the details.

“Norcross Police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.”

Per CBS46, Marcell Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police for a DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The Braves outfielder was booked at approximately 4:39 AM Friday morning.

Ozuna was in serious legal trouble last May after he allegedly choked his wife and threw her against a wall. There were police witnesses during the incident involving the 31-year-old Braves outfielder.

Ozuna’s MLB future was in serious jeopardy at the time, though prosecutors elected to drop the aggravated assault by strangulation charges he was facing. The MLB then levied a 20-game suspension against the Braves star, which he served at the end of the 2021 campaign.

He returned to the Braves in March, issuing an apology to his teammates, who he spoke with. Now, it appears that Ozuna isn’t in the clear yet in terms of his troubles with the law.

CBS46 has reportedly reached out to the Braves for a statement. In 107 games this year, Marcell Ozuna is batting .214 with 20 homers, 46 RBI, 50 runs scored and a .656 OPS.

He finished sixth in the MVP voting after a banner year during the pandemic-shortened season back in 2020. Now, he’ll have to answer for his actions once again.