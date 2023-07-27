The 2023 Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. In fact, they still have the the league's best record at 64-35. Yet, since the All-Star break, they are 4-6, winning only one out of their three series played. It's a long season, with a little over two months to go, but the Braves should heed some warnings as they look towards October.

The Braves can't live on the longball the whole season

Despite the Braves overly impressive use of home runs, it may be a flaw that thwarts their chances of getting back to the World Series this year. With an astonishing 187 league-leading home runs this season, the Braves have showcased themselves as a power-hitting machine, surpassing the next best team by 20 homers. They're currently on pace to hit 306 homers, which would be one shy of the 2019 Minnesota Twins' single-season record. At one point, they were on pace for 330, according to Yahoo Sports Ryan Young.

Let's face it, home runs are fun. They're fun for the player and the fan. Nothing is more exciting in an MLB baseball game than watching a ball fly out and into the stands. The Braves, with sluggers like Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and others are without a doubt a offensive juggernaut of a team with plenty of firepower at the plate. Their top ranking offensive numbers more than prove that. But what becomes concerning is when the Braves aren't launching balls 400 feet-plus.

Austin Riley has now hit a home run in FIVE straight games 🔥 🎥: @Braves pic.twitter.com/8MLx2EXvTH — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 22, 2023

There's only been 13 games this season that the Braves haven't hit a home run. They're 2-11 in those games.

Atlanta has become overly dependent on the long ball, leaving what often feels like a perfect team flawed and vulnerable. Revealing this weakness now gives opposing teams a chance to exploit that, especially in the playoffs when pitching is much better.

The 2023 Braves must avoid mistakes of 2019 Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees

The fate of the 2019 Minnesota Twins, who shared a similar reliance on home runs, serves as a cautionary tale. Despite their record-breaking performance during the regular season with 307 home runs, the Twins faltered in the playoffs, getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS, who outscored them by 16 runs. The Yankees, who were right behind the Twins in the home run record race with 306, faced a similar fate when they were defeated by the Houston Astros in the ALCS in six games. The Yankees hit 13 home runs in that series, accounting for over half of their offensive production, where they were outscored by one run for the entire series.

Drawing parallels between the Twins' past and the current Braves raises a red flag. Relying solely on the home run ball is a precarious strategy, especially during the playoffs, where consistency in scoring runs becomes vital. To advance deep into the postseason, the Braves must develop the ability to manufacture runs through strategic hitting and good base running — to which they have the team to do so. They essentially have to keep their offense versatile and unpredictable, not giving too much emphasis on hitting homers.

The 2023 Braves need to replicate the 2021 World Series bullpen

In addition to adjusting their offensive strategy, the Braves must focus on replicating the dominant bullpen that helped them win the 2021 World Series. Which, of course, is easier said than done when you don't have guys like playoff hero Tyler Matzek, who is currently on the injured list recovering from Tommy John, or even then-closer Will Smith, who finished that entire postseason with a 0 ERA. They even currently without their bullpen magician Jesse Chavez, who is also on the injured list with a leg injury.

A strong bullpen can be a decisive factor in tight playoff games, providing a team with more stability, especially when starting pitchers will be facing tougher competition. Team's will need their bullpens to take a bigger load of the work, possibly working deeper into games. However, the Braves have experienced inconsistency in their relief pitching as of late which warrants some attention. Since the All-Star break, their ERA has trickled upwards to a 4.38 in ten games.

If the Braves want to get back to the World Series this year, then these will be some much needed adjustments. Best records and first place statistical rankings won't matter in the postseason. As the season progresses, the Braves must adopt a more well-rounded game plan, shed their overreliance on the home run ball and strengthen their bullpen — all of which could be done with the MLB trade deadline in view.