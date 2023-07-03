For the Atlanta Braves, the magic number is currently eight. They have the best record in all of MLB right now after increasing their winning streak to eight. Led by Ronald Acuña Jr.'s historic production, Atlanta is dominating right now and looks poised to compete for another World Series.

The Braves will also be sending eight players to the All-Star Game in Seattle. First-time All-Stars Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and Orlando Arcia will be joining Acuña, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley to set a franchise record for most players in a single All-Star game. They beat the previous record of seven, set in both 1997 and 2003.

We’re bringing EIGHT to Seattle! ⭐️ This is the most in a single season in franchise history. It’s also the first time ever that our entire infield has been selected.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/kRG1I8YDo5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 2, 2023

The Braves' entire infield being selected is also a first for the franchise, as is having six position players. Acuña, Murphy and Arcia will start for the NL and showcase the Braves' immense collection of talent.

Acuña is leading the race for National League MVP with an unreal base-stealing spree. He already has a new career-high with 39 stolen bases (and only seven failed attempts) and an OPS of 1.018, the best in the Senior Circuit and behind only Shohei Ohtani. His 4.8 bWAR is the best among position players and he leads MLB in runs scored with 76.

Olson is on a power surge with 28 home runs, trailing only Ohtani, and is tied with the Los Angeles Angels' phenom atop the RBI leaderboard with 68. Murphy has an OPS of .949, an incredible mark for a catcher, and has been solid defensively behind the dish. Albies, Riley and Arcia have been hugely important to the Braves' offense, too.

The Braves getting an All-Star season from Elder has shocked just about everyone. The 24-year-old started the season in the minors but was brought back up due to injuries and has been simply amazing, rocking a 2.44 ERA. Although his eight wild pitches show that he has a lot to work on, his pitching has been huge for Atlanta. The same goes for Strider, whose 155 strikeouts lead all pitchers.

The Texas Rangers have the second-most All-Stars with six while the Los Angeles Dodgers have five, including a trio of starters. The 2023 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 11.