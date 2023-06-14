The Atlanta Braves are just another MLB team that has been hit with injuries. During Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, they saw veteran reliever Jesse Chavez leave the game after taking a brutal comebacker to his leg.

Jesse Chavez is helped off the field after being hit in the leg by a comebacker. (via @BravesOnBally) pic.twitter.com/DY7WwJoIpq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 14, 2023

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Chavez took the ball right to his shin and lay on the floor without moving for some time before having to be carried off the field. Chavez, who has bounced around the MLB with seven different teams, has been having a strong year for the Braves.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 30 games, he has a 1.55 ERA with a save and 13 holds. He pitched in 46 games for the Braves last season, going 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA and has been enjoying one of the best years in his long career in 2023. The 40-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Braves this offseason, so him putting up these types of numbers is a massive boost for the team. The way he had been pitching so far in 2023, he seemed primed to be an option for the All-Star team, but this injury might cause him to head to the IL.

Now, the future looks murky for Chavez, and this ball was hit hard. The Braves also saw outfielder Marcell Ozuna leave the game early on Monday, so it has not been a very encouraging series against the Tigers.

If Jesse Chavez misses time, he will join fellow Braves pitchers on the IL, including Max Fried, Kyle Wright, and Huascar Ynoa, in another unfortunate turn of events.