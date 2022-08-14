Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize them even further as a top flight organization.

Even with the trade deadline moves of Atlanta, they were not as splashy compared to the Juan Soto acquisition of the San Diego Padres or the Noah Syndergaard addition of the Philadelphia Phillies. Bolstering their staff by getting Raisel Iglesias and Jake Odorizzi along with two utility batters in Ehire Adrianza and Robbie Grossman was spectacular for the squad. As the postseason approaches, there are a few changes that need to happen in Atlanta in order to chase down the Mets in the stretch run of the season.

Continue bolstering their bullpen.

It was no secret that the phenomenal pitching of the Atlanta Braves catapulted them to the 2021 World Series crown. The rotation led by Charlie Morton and Max Fried, along with the reliable Will Smith as their closer, was instrumental for manager Brian Snitker. Smith’s performance has plummeted this season, so he was traded to the Astros for Odorizzi.

That should not be a cause for concern because Kenley Jansen is still the closer of the Braves. Furthermore, the ability of Raisel Iglesias to fit in with the Braves bullpen is critical because he will be the setup man for Jansen in the postseason. Other pitchers will rely on high leverage situations like lefty A.J. Minter and Collin McHugh, so they still have a few weeks to prepare before the postseason run.

Get Eddie Rosario’s 2021 rhythm back.

During the 2021 postseason run, Eddie Rosario was an integral piece that propelled Atlanta to the World Series. The deal with the Cleveland Guardians did not seem significant, but Rosario was the NLCS MVP in their triumph over the favored Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario recorded three homers in six games with nine RBI, a far cry from his three HR and 17 RBI in 144 AB this season.

Even if he was rewarded with a two-year extension, Rosario has struggled immensely this season. The acquisition of Robbie Grossman and the spectacular rookie season of Michael Harris II has given the Braves more depth at the outfielder position. Even if he does not replicate his 2021 success, he must become a threat at the middle or tail-end of the order.

Acuña Jr. must be one of the best NL players by the postseason.

Overcoming an ACL injury is no easy feat for any athlete. Ronald Acuña Jr. was arguably one of the best MLB players before his injury, but his offensive struggles have been very evident this season. His slashing numbers are at .256/.354/.396, far from his ceiling. It has been frustrating for Acuña Jr. to regain his dangerous form, but supporting guys like Austin Riley and Matt Olson will make it smoother.

As an asset Atlanta has invested in for the future, Ronald Acuña Jr. must be more consistent with his batting prowess. It is no secret that he has shown glimpses of his remarkable talent, but confidence has been missing in some instances. Moreover, the leadership of an individual like Acuña Jr. is essential for a young team that would be in the limelight in the postseason.

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch because of their terrific pitching and power combination. These superstars like Acuña Jr., Riley, and Ozzie Albies are all homegrown talents. Additionally, rookies such as Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II were promoted from the farm system and provided an immediate impact. It shows that being a smaller market compared to the Los Angeles or New York organizations is no excuse for not competing at the highest level.