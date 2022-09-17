3 reasons why Braves will win 2022 World Series

The Atlanta Braves were not even considered as one of the favorites heading into the 2021 postseason. They overcame all expectations and beat the Houston Astros in six games to win the 2021 World Series. Missing Ronald Acuña Jr. did not seem to matter, but repeating this 2022 season will be another giant challenge for the organization.

Losing Freddie Freeman and Joc Pederson was a huge blow to the squad, but adding guys like Matt Olson and Kenley Jansen has been phenomenal for them. Internal developments like Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II have been a vital part of the success as well. With the young and bright future of Atlanta, it is certainly possible for them to repeat as World Series champs for the first time since 1998-2000.

Here are three reasons why they will win the 2022 World Series.

3. The Braves’ young guns are stepping up

Spencer Strider was expected to pitch out of the bullpen, but the major step of putting him in the rotation has been excellent for the team. Michael Harris II is competing with Julio Rodriguez as superior outfielders who will be the best in the business for the next 10-15 years.

The development of these guys has been way too advanced, which has resulted in Atlanta being a contender once again. Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña J.r, and Ozzie Albies are all signed to long-term deals, so they will likely be donning the Braves uniform for the next 7-10 seasons. This unit is arguably the deepest in the league right now.

2. Exceptional Braves relievers

It is no secret that the primary reason for Atlanta’s World Series run last year was due to the performance of their sensational pitching staff. One could debate that their pitchers this season are even more talented and skillful than the men that were in a Braves uniform last season.

It starts with the acquisition of Kenley Jansen, who is one of the best closers in the game today. Sure, he might be struggling recently, but there is still reason to believe he can get over his issues.

Adding Collin McHugh and Raisel Iglesias as setup men to Jansen is very important as well, especially when the starters get pounded early in critical postseason matches. The old reliables like A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek are still in the fold for manager Brian Snitker.

1. Excellent starters for the Braves

The bullpen is fantastic for the Braves, but it starts with the elite performance of their rotation. Max Fried remains to be the ace for this unit as he has won 13 games already this season with a 2.52 ERA. He will likely reach over the 200-inning plateau this season. Charlie Morton broke his leg in the World Series, and he continues to search for his rhythm as the postseason is less than a month.

Kyle Wright is the NL leader in wins so far with 18 victories. It has been surprising to see him in this position, but the new challenge for him is to excel at the postseason stage. MLB fans cannot forget Spencer Strider as well who has possessed a phenomenal 2.72 ERA and 192 punch outs (4th in the NL). Having four top-notch starters that can pitch over six innings against any opponent is admirable for Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves have cut down the lead of the sputtering New York Mets in the NL East race. It seems like it will come down to the final days of the regular season on which team will clinch the division. The 14-game winning streak of Atlanta last June has put them in this position, so the composition of this Braves roster will be more than enough for them to seize control and have tremendous momentum heading to the postseason.