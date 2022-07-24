Adam Duvall lost for rest of the season, dealing crushing blow to Braves

The Atlanta Braves shocked the baseball world by going on an improbable run last season and winning the World Series. If they want to repeat as champions, they are going to have to do it without center fielder Adam Duvall. On Sunday, the Braves officially announced that Duvall is going to have left wrist surgery later this week and is done for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

#Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have season-ending surgery on his left wrist this week. Team official confirmed he’s done for season, but won’t know specifics of injury until surgeon gets in there during procedure. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 24, 2022

It was initially reported that Duvall was dealing with a sprained wrist when he was placed on the 10-day injured list. But obviously, things were much worse.

Duvall was not having a banner year by any means, but he still provided some power in the Braves lineup. With Freddie Freeman leaving town for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, Duvall was needed to pick up some of that slack. He’s hitting just .213 this year but has 12 home runs, 39 runs and 36 RBI.

The batting average has always been a problem throughout Duvall’s career. He only hit .226 last year but chipped in with three home runs during the Braves’ run to a World Series title.

The emergence of Michael Harris II had pushed Duvall into more of a platoon role. In recent weeks, he had been sharing time with Eddie Rosario in the outfield. This loss is nothing close to a death blow to Atlanta’s hope of repeating as champs. But it certainly hurts their depth and a good power bat off the bench is always useful come playoff time.

The Braves are 58-39 and one game back of the New York Mets in the NL East.