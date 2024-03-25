The Atlanta Braves signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal on Monday, the team announced, marking his fifth stint with the Braves.
Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. His deal with Atlanta includes an invitation to spring training, giving the Braves 29 players in camp.
Chavez was first acquired by the Braves on in 2009, as part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for Rafael Soriano before being traded to the Kansas City Royals with Gregor Blanco and Tim Collins in exchange for Rick Ankiel and Kyle Farnsworth in July of the following year.
The Braves again acquired Chavez from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Sean Newcomb on April 21, 2022, before sending him to the Angels later that season in a deal that brought closer Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta.
The Braves selected Chavez off waivers later in the 2022 season and signed him again as a free agent before the 2023 season, when he posted a 1.56 ERA with one save in 36 games. He had taken on a heavier workload before missing three months after taking a Miguel Cabrera-hit line drive off of his shin in June.
Chavez was released by the White Sox with an 11.57 ERA in seven innings this spring.
Where does Chavez fit with the Braves?
The Braves’ eight-man bullpen appeared to be set before the addition of Chavez only four days before Thursday’s first game of the regular season in Philadelphia.
The Braves released right-hander Penn Murfee on Monday. He had a 1.29 ERA in 16 games with Seattle in 2023 before signing with Atlanta as a free agent. He had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and was not expected to be available before late this season.
Chavez will likely fill the long relief role that had been earmarked for Jackson Stephens. This, of course, is the same role that he successfully filled for the Braves over the past few years.
Chavez will throw in a Minor League game on Tuesday. The Braves may wait until then to determine whether he’ll be on the Opening Day roster. But the expectation is he will be with the club when the season opens in Philadelphia on Thursday.
‘It's good to be home'
Despite having played for multiple franchises in his long career, Chavez has always preferred Atlanta.
“It’s good to be home,” Chavez said, per Mark Bowman on MLB.com.
Chavez arrived in Braves camp on Monday morning, shortly before the team announced he had signed a Minor League contract. The 40-year-old reliever has become an Atlanta fan favorite over the past few years.
“The support goes far beyond what you think, trust me,” Chavez said. “Words can’t express how I feel right now. There are so many emotions going on right now with how I feel about Braves Country that it’s really tough.”