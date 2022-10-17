Braves GM drops Kenley Jansen truth bomb that will catch Raisel Iglesias’ attention

The Atlanta Braves have a number of notable players set to hit free agency in 2022 including stars such as closer Kenley Jansen and shortstop Dansby Swanson. However, the Braves have a feasible replacement for Jansen should he leave in Raisel Iglesias. But Iglesias’ presence doesn’t mean Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos won’t try and re-sign Kenley Jansen, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien.

“(Raisel) Iglesias came in and he was a great reliever that Snit (Brian Snitker) had available in the 7th or 8th,” Anthopoulos said. “Being a good bullpen is about having depth. We have Iglesias under contract. He’s a fantastic reliever with experience in all kinds of roles. But if we can get a guy like (Kenley) Jansen back, that would be phenomenal.”

The Braves value Raisel Iglesias, who was acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, they also understand the value of a deep bullpen. So the Braves won’t balk at the idea of bringing Kenley Jansen back into the mix.

Atlanta’s bullpen was the driving factor during their 2021 World Series run. Their offense has a number of players locked up for the foreseeable future and the same can be said for the starting rotation. The Braves recently inked potential NL Rookie of the Year winner Spencer Strider to a long term extension.

The Braves are now focused on getting their bullpen affairs in order. And according to Anthopoulos, that process will include attempting to bring Kenley Jansen back to Atlanta.