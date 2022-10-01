Braves reward Charlie Morton ahead of MLB playoffs with sparkling $20 million payday

The Atlanta Braves have locked in veteran pitcher Charlie Morton for the 2023 season.

Morton and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal for next season. It also includes a club option for 2024.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year contract worth $20 million for the 2023 season, with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout. pic.twitter.com/BnNgQmcv5q — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 30, 2022

Charlie Morton has been a significant player in the Braves rotation since they brought him back in 2021.

Morton put together a strong season in 2021, finishing with a 14-6 record. He appeared in 33 total games, recording an ERA of 3.34 and finishing with 216 strikeouts.

Throughout the 2022 season, Morton hasn’t put up a performance as good as his year prior, but he has still been solid. The 38-year old pitcher currently ranks 10th in the MLB in strikeouts with 200.

Morton has appeared in 30 total games this season, while posting a record of 9-6. Over 167.2 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 4.29, marking a drastic change from his performance last season.

The Braves are currently second in the NL East, sitting just one game behind the New York Mets. They currently have a record of 97-59.

After winning the World Series in 2021, the Braves believe that they are in a position to do it yet again both this season and next. They have invested heavily into their team, signing several key players to long-term extensions. The return of Morton helps solidify their rotation.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Braves have given extensions to Austin Riley, Ronals Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harri II. There have also been discussions around giving Dansby Swanson an extension.

Bringing back Morton for another season helps this team remain solid for next season.