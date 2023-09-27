At one point during their game Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, things were going quite smoothly for the Chicago Cubs. In Dansby Swanson's return to Atlanta, the Cubs once held a 6-0 advantage and looked to be cruising to a 1-0 lead in the series.

However, things would come crashing down for Chicago via a 7-0 unanswered runs barrage from the Braves offense, the final two of which occurred on an embarrassing error from Chicago outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Nursing a one-run lead, the Cubs looked to be safely out of the eighth inning when a fly ball from Sean Murphy looped in Suzuki's direction. However, inexplicably, Suzuki was unable to come up with what seemed to be a routine catch, and the Braves scored two runs, before closed out Chicago in the top of the ninth inning.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The epic blunder drew a host of reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Chicago broadcasting team was understandably not thrilled by the mistake.

RECOMMENDED

Cubs SS Dansby Swanson’s heartfelt take on return to Braves’ Truist Park

Poch de la Rosa ·

Did ex-Braves star Dansby Swanson get a standing ovation in Cubs visit to Atlanta?

Jackson Stone ·

Cubs vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 9/26/2023

Cameron Zunkel ·

The shocking loss dealt a brutal blow to the Cubs' chances of securing a Wild Card spot for the upcoming NL postseason. The result clinched home-field advantage in the Wild Card round for the Philadelphia Phillies, while also relinquishing control of the coveted second Wild Card spot to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago will now need a lot of things to go right for them over the next few days in order to earn a spot in the postseason, starting tomorrow when they take on the Braves for Game Two of the series and look to put Tuesday's brutal result behind them.

 