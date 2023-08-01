The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring RP Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies, per Mark Feinsand. Hand, a former All-Star, will add depth to an injury-plagued Atlanta bullpen. The Braves are sending RHP Alec Barger to Colorado in the deal.

The Braves' need for relief help has been well-documented as the deadline looms. Atlanta features an all-around balanced roster but the bullpen is the one area they arguably needed to address. Even then, the Braves still have plenty of talented relievers. That said, adding a left-hander like Hand will only help matters down the stretch.

Braves trade for Brad Hand

Hand owns a 4.54 ERA in 2023. However, he's pitched for the Rockies who play at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Hand is fresh off a season that saw him post a 2.80 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies. It would be surprising if his numbers don't improve with the Braves.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For his career, Hand owns a 3.66 ERA. He's a three-time All-Star who's best seasons came with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians from 2017-2020.

Atlanta has been the best team in baseball in 2023. After falling short in the playoffs in 2022 though, they want to make sure they are completely ready for a deep postseason run. The Braves bullpen played a pivotal role in their 2021 World Series victory, something that could prove to be similar this season if Atlanta reaches the Fall Classic yet again.

The Braves may not be done making moves, as they are linked to Justin Verlander of the New York Mets.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.