The Atlanta Braves have their entire core locked up for the distant future, but it doesn’t change the fact they just lost star shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. With that being said, it appears the Braves will replace him in-house. GM Alex Anthopoulos said earlier this week that Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia will battle it out for the starting job, per The Athletic.

“Vaughn is going to compete with Orlando Arcia.”

Grissom, a 22-year-old rookie, is obviously still young and isn’t the most polished defensively. But, the upside is there and the Braves clearly believe in his abilities. He absolutely raked in 2022, hitting .291 with five homers and 18 RBI in 41 games played. Third base coach Ron Washington has been working with Grissom in New Orleans this month on his defense, as Anthopoulos pointed out.

“If it wasn’t Wash [getting Grissom ready to play shortstop], I can’t tell you I’d feel the same way,” Anthopoulos said. “But he feels so strongly about his aptitude, his instincts…He really thinks Vaughn has those intangibles and those tools to be an everyday big-league shortstop.”

As for Arcia, he has always been a fantastic infielder. His bat isn’t the most consistent, though. Arcia played everywhere last season, featuring at second base, shortstop, and even in the outfield. He slashed .244 at the plate a year ago.

What’s clear is the Braves will give both guys a chance. Grissom might have more upside, but Arcia is more experienced. May the best man win.