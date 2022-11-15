Published November 15, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves are working to re-sign Dansby Swanson after the shortstop’s breakout season. The franchise isn’t looking to break the bank after locking down so many of its key players on long-term deals. They are still looking to keep Swanson, but if not, they will look for in-house options.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that one unlikely move for the Braves, in addition to signing Jacob deGrom, is landing a star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson. Despite All-Stars like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts being available, the Braves aren’t looking to pony up the expensive contract it’ll take to sign any of them.

“If the Braves cannot keep Swanson, they probably will be out of the picture for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, all of whom figure to be more expensive. Which is why president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos at the GM meetings mentioned Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom as internal options,” writes Rosenthal.

The Braves are indeed high on Vaughn Grissom and believe he could be an everyday player eventually. Swanson provides great value on both sides of the game but Grissom showed some serious potential as a rookie.

After losing All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman last offseason, the Braves replaced him with another All-Star in Matt Olson. Unless the front office decides to start spending big, it doesn’t seem like another move like that is in play if Swanson signs elsewhere. Atlanta is showing some serious faith in its prospects.