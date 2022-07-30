Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley has emerged as one of the better hitters in the National League. He is tearing the cover off the ball in the month of July and is close to surpassing one of baseball’s greats.

Riley recorded three extra-base hits on Friday night, bringing him to 24 on the month. He moves into second all-time in Braves history for most extra-base hits in a month, behind “Hammerin” Hank Aaron.

The 25-year-old Braves star got the party started on Friday by homering off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. It was his 29th long ball of the campaign.

In the bottom of the third, Riley took a ball to deep left field, but it stayed in play. He pulled into second base with a RBI double.

The 25-year-old third baseman took another ball to deep left in the fifth inning. And once again it stayed in the yard, giving Riley another RBI double.

The Braves star broke into the majors in 2019 but really broke out in 2021. He hit 33 home runs, driving in 107 runs and slashing .303/.367/.531.

Riley was effective during the postseason, as well. In the World Series, he hit .320 while driving in three runs as the Braves defeated the Houston Astros.

Aaron is one of the greatest to ever step onto a baseball diamond. The Hall of Famer was a 25-time All-Star and won World Series with the then Milwaukee Braves in 1957. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his illustrious career and holds the record for most RBI in a career with 2297.

Riley has hit 29 home runs and drove in 67 runs this season. The 25-year-old potentially has planted himself in the MVP race, though only time will tell if he can take home the hardware.