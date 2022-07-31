Austin Riley passes Hank Aaron in Braves record books with heroic walk-off vs. Diamondbacks

Austin Riley gave the Atlanta Braves the win on Sunday to complete the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the process, he also made history that would make Hank Aaron proud.

The 25-year-old third baseman hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, propelling the Braves to a 1-0 win to finish their three-game sweep at Trust Park. With one out and Matt Olson at first base, Riley hit Mark Melancon’s pitch to the right-center-field gap. It allowed Olson to run home for their sole point, just enough for Atlanta to take the victory.

🚨 AUSTIN RILEY WALKS IT OFF 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B0KNVfeQvK — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 31, 2022

According to David O’Brien of The Athletic, it’s Austin Riley’s 26th extra-base hit of the month of July, which breaks Hank Aaron’s single-month record of 25 extra-base hits for the Braves.

Even more amazing, Riley is actually on pace to break Aaron’s team record for the most extra-base hits in a season. The Braves legend and unarguably the greatest hitter in franchise history had 92 EBH in the 1959 campaign, while Riley current has 60 now after Sunday’s outing and is on track to break through 93 or more.

It remains to be seen if Riley can actually break the long-standing mark Aaron set, but based on how he has played throughout the month of July, there is no reason to doubt his abilities. Not to mention that with the Braves chasing the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East, the young star has every motivation to step up for Atlanta and go all-out every game.