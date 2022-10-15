Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter.

“Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I didn’t like the way the warm up was going. If you try it and we get down more, then I’ll wish I got him out of there. But I don’t think it was something that was going to get better as the afternoon went.”

Removing a veteran such as Charlie Morton from a pivotal MLB Playoff game is no easy decision. But the Braves’ right-hander had previously been struck on the elbow by a comebacker and later served up a 3-run home run to Brandon Marsh. So Brian Snitker didn’t want to take any further chances with the Braves facing elimination.

Brian Snitker’s interview came during the game. The Phillies lead the Braves in the 6th inning as of this story’s publication. The Braves are doing everything in their power to make a comeback and send the NLDS back to Atlanta for Game 5. But they need to start hitting. The Braves have scored just 4 total runs in their previous 2 games against Philadelphia.

Nevertheless, Game 4 is headed for an exciting finish. The Braves need to win in order to defend their 2021 World Series victory and avoid elimination. We will continue to monitor updates on this exciting MLB playoff game.