Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. made history on Monday night by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bbases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break, according to ESPN, and Braves manager Brian Snitker has high praise for Acuna Jr.

Brian Snitker said that Ronald Acuna Jr. is must-see right now, and you should not leave when he is up to bat.

“You go out and get a drink or go to the bathroom you might miss something you've never seen before,” Snitker said, via ESPN. “I'm just glad to have him on our team and able to watch him every day.”

Snitker went on to say that Acuna Jr. is a “special player” after the team's 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Acuna did appear to injure his right shoulder on a headfirst slide during the game. He stayed on the ground for a little bit before being helped up by a Braves trainer. He stayed in the game and scored later on a single. Snitker said that Acuna was “stund a little but” but felt fine, according to ESPN.

The win brings the Braves to 57-27, which is good for the best record in baseball. They are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the most ins in baseball this season. It does not appear that the Braves are slowing down any time soon. They are far and away the best team in the national league this season, and have a comfortable lead in the National League East division.