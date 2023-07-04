Atlanta Braves' superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered an apparent injury sliding into second base but remained in Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Acuña was safe on the play, which marked his 40th stolen base of the season.

He came up holding his right shoulder, and Braves coaches came out to check on him.

Acuña is having just a ridiculous season so far. With the stolen base, Acuña became the only player to ever have at least 40 steals, 20 home runs, and 50 RBIs at the All-Star break.

He's a -360 favorite to win the National League MVP award, and rightfully so. Acuña's slash line is .336/.415/.604 with a 170 OPS+. He has 21 home runs, 112 hits and 54 RBIs on the year, and he leads Major League Baseball with 74 runs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Acuña is top 5 in baseball in hits, steals, average, on base percentage, slugging, and OPS. The Braves just crossed the halfway point of the season, and they are on fire over the last month, winning 16 of their last 17 games.

With a 9-game lead over the Miami Marlins, Atlanta has the largest divisional lead in baseball. Their 56-27 record is the best in Major League Baseball as they recently overtook the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves have five games left before the offseason break.

Hopefully, Acuña's injury is nothing too serious as the Braves keep rolling towards the postseason. Atlanta has retained and reloaded a really solid roster, and they still have most of their core pieces from the 2021 World Series run. At +360, the Braves are the favorites to win the title this season.